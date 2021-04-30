Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

