Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in FB Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

