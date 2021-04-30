Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

HWC stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

