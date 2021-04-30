Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

