Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

