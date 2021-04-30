Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Shares of OVV opened at C$30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.15. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$7.20 and a 12-month high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.61%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

