Truist Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

