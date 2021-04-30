Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

