Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

