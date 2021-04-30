Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

