Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $375.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.50 and its 200 day moving average is $350.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

