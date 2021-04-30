Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

