Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Twitter stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

