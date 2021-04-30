Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.09, but opened at $56.76. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter shares last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 717,826 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

