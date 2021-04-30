Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

