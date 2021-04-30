UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLVS stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

