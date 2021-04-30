UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE GTS opened at $23.71 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.