UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $751.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

