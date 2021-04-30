UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,700 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.