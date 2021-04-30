UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,150 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $765.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

