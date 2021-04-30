UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,485 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

