UBS Group Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Neutral

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. E.On has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

