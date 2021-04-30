UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

