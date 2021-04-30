UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

