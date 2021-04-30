Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $40.18.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

