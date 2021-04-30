UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UMH. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

UMH opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $914.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

