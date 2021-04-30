Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 11.75 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,224.75 ($55.20). 3,152,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £111.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,063.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,280.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.