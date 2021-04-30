Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

