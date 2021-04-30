Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.35. 12,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

