United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

