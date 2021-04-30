United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

