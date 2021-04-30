United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $910.61

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 910.61 ($11.90) and traded as high as GBX 962.60 ($12.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 954.20 ($12.47), with a volume of 1,342,057 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 980 ($12.80).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 927.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 910.61.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.