Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,674. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

