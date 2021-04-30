Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 405,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,731. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

