US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.