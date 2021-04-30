Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Truist from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 285.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.26. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.