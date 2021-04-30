Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,494.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

