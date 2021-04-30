Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post $342.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.