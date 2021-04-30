Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $63.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.