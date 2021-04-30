Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 5.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 449,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. 33,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,210. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

