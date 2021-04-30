Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

