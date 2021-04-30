Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,540. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

