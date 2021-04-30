Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,363. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.