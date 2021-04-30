Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in April

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.71 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

