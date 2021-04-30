Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,152. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.