Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. 7,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

