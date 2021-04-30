Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. 10,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

