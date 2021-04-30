Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,013,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,547. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

