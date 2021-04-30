Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

