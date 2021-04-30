Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.